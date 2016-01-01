Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Cox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Cox, MD is a dermatologist in Victoria, TX. He currently practices at Coastal Skin Care & Wellness Center and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Cox is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Coastal Skin Care & Wellness Cener2705 Hospital Dr Ste 100, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 579-4700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Gary Cox, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1922045095
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Citizens Medical Center
- Detar Hospital Navarro
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Intertrigo and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.