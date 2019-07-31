Dr. Gary Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Cox, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Cox, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their fellowship with Ind University School Med Center
Dr. Cox works at
Locations
-
1
Associates In Plastic Surgery4460 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 300-9399
Hospital Affiliations
- Woman's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a tummy tuck 3/18/19 and i am overwhelmed with my results...The staff was amazing and Dr Cox is the sweetest and most humble man ive met..the first time i met him i was convinced he was gonna be my surgeon and this was after meeting with four other dr’s....The reason i chose him was because when i had my consultation he explained everything to me and and was up front about my expectations but im loving my results not to mention i didnt have Any complications..I am 47 years young and had 4kids 8lbs and above and Dr Cox gave me my sexy back..the best decision of my life
About Dr. Gary Cox, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1053315408
Education & Certifications
- Ind University School Med Center
- University Miss School Med
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.