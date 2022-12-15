Overview

Dr. Gary Cortina, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with UPMC Chautauqua, Upmc Hamot and Warren General Hospital.



Dr. Cortina works at Colon & Rectal Surgeons Of Erie in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.