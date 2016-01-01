Dr. Gary Cortese, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cortese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Cortese, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gary Cortese, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street.
Dr. Cortese works at
Locations
-
1
Img. Podiatry1626 Mount Hope Ave, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 622-2230
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cortese?
About Dr. Gary Cortese, DPM
- Podiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1497759336
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cortese has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cortese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cortese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cortese works at
Dr. Cortese has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cortese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cortese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cortese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cortese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cortese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.