Dr. Gary Conrad, MD
Dr. Gary Conrad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Foothill Cardiology California Heart Medical Group Inc625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 215, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 793-4324
- Huntington Hospital
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
It wasn't I but my husband, who had the type of congestive heart failure when the lungs suddenly fill with fluid. Predictions were that he had 5 years to live. Dr. Conrad kept him alive for 10. He not only answered his phone on weekends or any hour of the night, but came to our home three times when husband was too ill to travel. He worked in concert with Jim's primary care physician, and I believe he saved Jim's life at least six times. He was also very kind to me. Jim finished the last book of his theology series, and Dr. Conrad was by his bedside when the editor flew from Kentucky for him to see it. I autographed it to him, saying that if it had not been for his skill and attentiveness Jim would never have seen the last of his work in print. If there were more stars than five, I would give him 10. Jim died peacefully after 3 1/2 weeks in hospice. Dr. Conrad gave me the opiate drops for him, whenever he began to show signs of pain or panic; one visit was to say I did it right.
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669424271
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
