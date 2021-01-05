Overview

Dr. Gary Conrad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Conrad works at Foothill Cardiology California Heart Medical Group Inc in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertensive Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.