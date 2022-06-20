Overview

Dr. Gary Colon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Colon works at Collier Neurologic Specialists in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylolisthesis, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.