Dr. Gary Colon, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Colon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Locations
Collier Neurologic Specialists LLC3200 Bailey Ln Ste 200, Naples, FL 34105 Directions (239) 262-1721
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the most understanding and thorough doctor that I have seen in my almost 80 years!! I would highly recommend him..
About Dr. Gary Colon, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1821048752
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colon works at
Dr. Colon has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylolisthesis, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Colon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.