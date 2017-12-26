Dr. Gary Coleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Coleman, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Coleman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oregon, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.
Locations
E.n.t. Physicians Inc.1050 Isaac Streets Dr Ste 137, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 251-4283
Aultworks750 E PARK AVE, Columbiana, OH 44408 Directions (330) 892-0442
- 3 1616 E Wooster St Unit 38, Bowling Green, OH 43402 Directions (419) 728-0627
Northstar Anesthesia1995 E State St, Salem, OH 44460 Directions (330) 332-1551Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Wood County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We had a great experience with Dr. Coleman. He seemed knowledgeable and kind and just laid out exactly what was going to happen for our children's surgeries. He answered our questions. It was comforting since one of our children at high risk for everything.
About Dr. Gary Coleman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coleman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coleman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coleman has seen patients for Otitis Media, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Coleman speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman.
