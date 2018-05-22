Dr. Gary Coleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Coleman, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Coleman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital.
Locations
Woodlands North Houston Heart Center17350 St Lukes Way Ste 400, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions
Woodlands North Houston Heart Center2255 E Mossy Oaks Rd Ste 620, Spring, TX 77389 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr Coleman, but a/c wasn’t working well in the office and it was extremely hot! Not sure why the staff didn’t think to at least put some fans around the waiting room for the patients. The wait can sometimes be long. People with heart problems and high blood pressure don’t do well in an 80 degree office waiting for an hour.
About Dr. Gary Coleman, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1407857931
Education & Certifications
- U Tex
- U Tex
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coleman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Coleman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coleman has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Coleman speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman.
