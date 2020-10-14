Overview

Dr. Gary Cohen, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Wellington, FL. They graduated from University Of Graz Austria and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at HCA Florida Institute for Women's Health and Body - MFM in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Intrauterine Growth Restriction and Breech Position along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.