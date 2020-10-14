Dr. Gary Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Cohen, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Wellington, FL. They graduated from University Of Graz Austria and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
HCA Florida Institute for Women's Health and Body - MFM10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 302, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 639-8843
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful staff. Timely and caring . Dr Cohen was really great . I was really nervous about going To this appointment. However he was so kind and realistic and positive. I felt really comfortable and I wish I was with another OB/GYN so that I could continue with him as my specialist. I felt very comfortable there and would definitely continue to see him if possible
About Dr. Gary Cohen, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Infirmary - Beekman
- University Of Graz Austria
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Intrauterine Growth Restriction and Breech Position, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
