Overview

Dr. Gary Clayman, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med|Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Clayman works at Norman Clayman Endocrine Institute in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.