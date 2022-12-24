See All Otolaryngologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Gary Clayman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Gary Clayman, MD

Endocrine Surgery
5 (292)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gary Clayman, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med|Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.

Dr. Clayman works at Norman Clayman Endocrine Institute in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Norman Clayman Endocrine Institute
    5959 Webb Rd, Tampa, FL 33615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 815-6706
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Atrial Fibrillation
Abnormal Thyroid
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Atrial Fibrillation
Abnormal Thyroid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Goiter Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Surgery With or Without Radical Neck Dissection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Mass Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 292 ratings
    Patient Ratings (292)
    5 Star
    (291)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Clayman?

    Dec 24, 2022
    Run, don't walk to Dr. Clayman. Where most doctors would have removed my entire thyroid, Dr. Clayman and Dr. Roy were willing to just remove the isthmus and lymph nodes, some cancerous. After talking to them twice after the surgery, I am convinced I made the right choice and regardless of what my endocrinologist suggests, I won't be removing my thyroid in a follow up surgery. They are the best, most efficient, most patient centric hospital I've ever been to. All hospitals should strive to be like them.
    Lorrie — Dec 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gary Clayman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gary Clayman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Clayman to family and friends

    Dr. Clayman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Clayman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gary Clayman, MD.

    About Dr. Gary Clayman, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902905219
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The University of Taxes MD Anderson Cancer Center|Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med|Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Clayman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clayman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clayman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clayman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clayman works at Norman Clayman Endocrine Institute in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Clayman’s profile.

    Dr. Clayman has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clayman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    292 patients have reviewed Dr. Clayman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clayman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clayman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clayman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gary Clayman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.