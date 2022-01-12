Overview

Dr. Gary Clauser, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.



Dr. Clauser works at LVPG Neurology-1250 Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA and Hazleton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.