Dr. Gary Chubak, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Chubak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Chubak & Graf Mds21418 24Th Ave, Bayside, NY 11360 Directions (718) 428-6000
Wonderful eye doc
About Dr. Gary Chubak, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
