Sports Medicine
21 years of experience
Dr. Gary Chimes, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook.

Dr. Chimes works at Lake Washington Sports & Spine in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lake Washington Sports & Spine
    1600 116th Ave NE Ste 206, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 818-0558

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Jumper Syndrome Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Injuries Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Throwing Injuries Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Jul 14, 2020
    I am an Orthopedic surgeon in another state. I saw Dr Chimes video on YouTube about an innovative way to treat a shoulder condition that I suffer from myself. I spoke to him and had the treatment. It has significantly improved my quality of life. Thanks Dr. Chimes!!
    Gregg H. — Jul 14, 2020
    About Dr. Gary Chimes, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013032846
    Education & Certifications

    • Rehabilitation Institute Of Chicago
    • Kessler Institute Of Rehabilitation
    • State University Of New York At Stony Brook
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Chimes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chimes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chimes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chimes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chimes works at Lake Washington Sports & Spine in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Chimes’s profile.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Chimes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chimes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chimes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chimes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

