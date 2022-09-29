Overview

Dr. Gary Chen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Anhui Medical University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Chen works at Gary Y Chen MD in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Anaheim, CA and Cerritos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.