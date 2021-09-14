Dr. Gary Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Chen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
Comprehensive Digestive Institute of Nevada9260 W Sunset Rd Ste 306, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 763-7805
Heart Institute of Nevada10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 200, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 850-7588
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Valley View Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Chen is great! He is warm and appears very skilled at knowledge and abilities for his profession.I highly recommend him for your gastro needs.He has performed 2 colonoscopies on me and dealt with upper GI issues.
About Dr. Gary Chen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.