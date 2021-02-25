Dr. Gary Chandler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Chandler, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gary Chandler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Burleson, TX. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.
Locations
Gary Chandler Dpm809 Sw Alsbury Blvd, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 295-3799
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid of Missouri
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
5 Stars!
About Dr. Gary Chandler, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Continental Hospital Boulevard
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- TARLETON STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandler has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe and Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.