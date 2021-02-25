See All Podiatrists in Burleson, TX
Dr. Gary Chandler, DPM

Podiatry
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Gary Chandler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Burleson, TX. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.

Dr. Chandler works at Gary W Chandler DPM in Burleson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe and Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Gary Chandler Dpm
    809 Sw Alsbury Blvd, Burleson, TX 76028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 295-3799

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Stress Fracture of Foot
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Stress Fracture of Foot

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Missouri
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 25, 2021
    5 Stars!
    Kimberly Bryson — Feb 25, 2021
    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1144269853
    • Continental Hospital Boulevard
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • TARLETON STATE UNIVERSITY
    Dr. Gary Chandler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chandler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chandler works at Gary W Chandler DPM in Burleson, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chandler’s profile.

    Dr. Chandler has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe and Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

