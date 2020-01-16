Overview

Dr. Gary Cecchi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alameda Hospital, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus, Eden Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center Redding and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Cecchi works at Idaho Cancer Center in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.