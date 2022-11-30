Overview

Dr. Gary Cassel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cockeysville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.



Dr. Cassel works at Cockeysville Opticians in Cockeysville, MD with other offices in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.