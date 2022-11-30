See All Ophthalmologists in Cockeysville, MD
Overview

Dr. Gary Cassel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cockeysville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.

Dr. Cassel works at Cockeysville Opticians in Cockeysville, MD with other offices in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cockeysville Opticians & Eyecare
    10255 York Rd, Cockeysville, MD 21030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 666-0610
  2. 2
    Ruxton Towers Eye Associates
    8415 Bellona Ln Ste 104, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 828-9270

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye

Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
Keratitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Contact Lens Treatment
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid
Esotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Macular Hole
Ocular Hypertension
Posterior Scleritis
Senile Cataracts
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Black Eye
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Esophoria
Excision of Chalazion
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm
Eyelid Surgery
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Hyphema
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Tear Duct Disorders
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 30, 2022
    I was on prescription drops from overseas eye doctors but his exam doubted the diagnosis. Referred me for still another opinion to a younger doctor as he nears retirement. Highly professional and quick exam—very impressive.
    Highly Satisfied — Nov 30, 2022
    About Dr. Gary Cassel, MD

    Ophthalmology
    45 years of experience
    English
    1124180880
    Education & Certifications

    THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Cassel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cassel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cassel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cassel has seen patients for Migraine, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cassel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cassel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

