Dr. Gary Buxa, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Buxa, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Mercy Medical Center Redding and Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Outer Ear Infection and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3305 Placer St Ste A, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 243-3687
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Buxa removed a malignancy from my nose. The whole procedure took less than two hours. The nose healed quickly and looks as good as ever. Everyone treated me nicely.
About Dr. Gary Buxa, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1013991124
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
