Dr. Gary Burkhart, DMD
Overview
Dr. Gary Burkhart, DMD is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Bartonsville, PA.
Locations
Gary Burkhart, DMD3366 Route 611, Bartonsville, PA 18321 Directions (570) 213-7771
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burkhart and his staff are really on top of their game when it comes to quality dental care.
About Dr. Gary Burkhart, DMD
- Cosmetic Dentistry
- English
- 1902970098
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Burkhart has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burkhart accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burkhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
111 patients have reviewed Dr. Burkhart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burkhart.
