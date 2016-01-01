Dr. Gary Bunch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bunch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Bunch, MD
Dr. Gary Bunch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Blake Medical Center2020 59th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 761-4448
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Bunch literally saved my husbands life. With a spleen that burst spontaneously, Dr. Bunch was able to operate within an hour of arriving to my husbands hospital bed in the middle of the night. We are ever appreciative to Dr. Bunch! He is an amazing gifted surgeon and a friendly, caring person, not always the combination you find in a surgeon.
UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
General Surgery
Dr. Bunch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bunch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bunch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bunch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bunch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bunch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.