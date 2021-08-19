Dr. Gary Bullock, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bullock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Bullock, DO
Overview
Dr. Gary Bullock, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hoover, AL. They completed their residency with Med College Of Georgia
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1 Chase Corporate Dr Ste 422, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 440-2116
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bullock?
I was diagnosed with ADHD when I was around 9 or 10 years old. Even until today at the age of 28 it hasn't lowered in its severity. Had I never been a patient of Dr. Bullock, I would probably have succumbed to the dysfunctionality inherent in my disorder if left untreated. He is by far one of the most responsible, professional, and informative doctors I have been a patient of, and has provided me with 100% transparency for every aspect of my treatment. Not a single action is taken, nor medicine prescribed, without me knowing exactly why and how it works. He is also noticeably passionate and hands-on in regards to ADHD theory, which makes for very engaging visits. Not once have I ever felt like he was just making the rounds to get through his patient list. Every visit is conversational and candid.
About Dr. Gary Bullock, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1306948898
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Georgia
- Medical College Of Ga Hospitals And Clinics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bullock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bullock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Bullock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bullock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bullock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bullock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.