Dr. Gary Brown, MD
Dr. Gary Brown, MD is a Dermatologist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Northshore Dermatology Associates LLC1011 S Tyler St, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Peoples Health
- Tricare
Great doctor and staff very friendly
Dermatology
- Dermatology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- Tulane University Hospital
- Hermann Hospital|Memorial Hermann Hospital
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- Dermatology
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
