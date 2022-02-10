Dr. Gary Brotherson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brotherson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Brotherson, MD
Dr. Gary Brotherson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Upmc Hamot.
Dr. Brotherson works at
Locations
Niagara Eye Associates1801 W 8th St, Erie, PA 16505 Directions (814) 455-8004
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Upmc Hamot
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had both cataracts removed from my eyes this winter and I could not be happier. I'm seeing 20 20 one week after surgery. Dr Brotherson explained every thing going into and after surgery. He has a great people personality and the entire process was very enjoyable.
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1932173754
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE

Dr. Brotherson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brotherson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brotherson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brotherson has seen patients for Drusen, Ocular Hypertension and Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brotherson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brotherson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brotherson.
