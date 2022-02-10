Overview

Dr. Gary Brotherson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Upmc Hamot.



Dr. Brotherson works at Niagara Eye Associates in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Ocular Hypertension and Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.