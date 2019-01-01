Dr. Gary Briskin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Briskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Briskin, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Briskin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Briskin works at
Locations
Univ. Foot and Ankle Institute A Podiatric Surgical Center2121 Wilshire Blvd Ste 101, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 828-0011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Briskin is the best! Very experienced, super patient and great sense of humor. Wait time was very minimal and office staff was friendly. Was back to running in just a few weeks! Couldn’t be happier.
About Dr. Gary Briskin, DPM
- Podiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1205943818
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
