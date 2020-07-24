Dr. Gary Brigham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brigham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Brigham, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Brigham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Franciscan Health Munster.
Dr. Brigham works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Care Associates PC1205 S Main St Ste 101, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 662-0077
-
2
Franciscan St. Anthony Health - Crown Point1201 S Main St, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 738-2100
-
3
Franciscan Physician Network3900 St Francis Way Ste 200, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 775-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Franciscan Health Munster
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brigham?
Great! Dr B listens like no surgeon I’ve ever met. No pressure to get surgery but you know why you may want it or not. A real modern day “Dr Welby”.
About Dr. Gary Brigham, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1972500999
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brigham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brigham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brigham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brigham works at
Dr. Brigham has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brigham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Brigham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brigham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brigham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brigham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.