Dr. Gary Breslow, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (75)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gary Breslow, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Breslow works at The Breslow Center for Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Breslow Center for Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa
    1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 110, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 444-9522

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Arm Disorders
Bedsores
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Arm Disorders
Bedsores

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Arm Disorders
Bedsores
Birthmark
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Hair Loss
Liposuction
Microdermabrasion
Microneedling
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Skin Diseases
Skin Grafts
Skin Tightening
Small Chin
Venous Sclerotherapy

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 75 ratings
Patient Ratings (75)
5 Star
(72)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 27, 2019
Dr. Breslow is genuinely invested in the patient experience and outcome. He is an attentive listener and reflective in the best approach for the patient's desired outcome. The entire staff is warm, responsive, and accommodating.
Anonymous — Sep 27, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Gary Breslow, MD
About Dr. Gary Breslow, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1861461212
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • General Practice - NYU Medical
Residency
  • General Practice - Hospital University Of Pennsylvania
Medical Education
  • New York University School of Medicine - M.D.
Undergraduate School
  • Brown University - Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.)
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gary Breslow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breslow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Breslow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Breslow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Breslow works at The Breslow Center for Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Breslow’s profile.

75 patients have reviewed Dr. Breslow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breslow.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breslow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breslow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

