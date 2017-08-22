Dr. Gary Boyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Boyd, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Boyd, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with UT Health Jacksonville, UT Health Pittsburg, UT Health Quitman and UT Health Tyler.
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of Tyler PA700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 407, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 592-4460
UT Health East Texas Physicians Family Medicine Clinic - Quitman117 N Winnsboro St, Quitman, TX 75783 Directions (903) 763-6220Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Jacksonville
- UT Health Pittsburg
- UT Health Quitman
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I STARTED SEEING DR. BOYD WHEN HE FIRST STARTED HIS PRACTICE HERE. I AM TOTALLY IMPRESSED WITH HIM. I CAN TRUST WHAT HE HAS TO SAY AND HE SITS DOWN AND EXPLAINS EVERYTHING TO YOU. HE IS VERY GENUINE AND CARES ABOUT HIS PATIENTS. HIS NURSE DENISE IS ALSO AWESOME . VERY SWEET AND CARING. I WOULD RECOMMEND EVERYONE TO SEE DR. BOYD. THANK YOU SO MUCH, MRS. SUZETTE BRANCH
About Dr. Gary Boyd, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1912967803
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyd has seen patients for Hernia, Dysphagia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.