Dr. Gary Borodic, MD
Dr. Gary Borodic, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.
Associated Eye Physicians & Surgeons Inc.1261 Furnace Brook Pkwy Ste 15, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 770-0011
I went to the office today for a consult. the staff was very friendly and professional. Dr Borodic was fantastic. I feel confident in moving forward with a procedure. I highly recommend.
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Dr. Borodic has seen patients for Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, Eyelid Spasm and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borodic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Borodic speaks Spanish.
