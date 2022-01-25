Dr. Bong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Bong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Bong, MD is an Urology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Bong works at
Locations
1
Pikes Peak Urology6071 E Woodmen Rd Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 531-7007
2
Audubon Asc At St Francis6011 E Woodmen Rd Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 355-3400
3
Audubon Ambulatory Surgery Center3030 N Circle Dr Ste 101, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 867-7500
4
San Luis Valley Medical PC2115 Stuart Ave, Alamosa, CO 81101 Directions (719) 589-8082Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr. Bong for the first time for OAB today. Extremely knowledgeable, very kind and friendly, even tho I am a senior citizen. Proper treatment and medication prescribed.
About Dr. Gary Bong, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1093896144
Education & Certifications
- Med University Of South Carolina
- Med University Of South Carolina
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bong works at
Dr. Bong has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.