Dr. Gary Bolmgren, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolmgren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Bolmgren, DDS
Overview
Dr. Gary Bolmgren, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in St Louis Park, MN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Bolmgren works at
Locations
-
1
Woodlake Orthodontics- St Louis Park4959 Excelsior Blvd Ste 200, St Louis Park, MN 55416 Directions (952) 206-5125Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Woodlake Orthodontics Shakopee1759 17th Ave E, Shakopee, MN 55379 Directions (952) 206-5127
-
3
Woodlake Orthodontics- Rosemount14455 S Robert Trl, Rosemount, MN 55068 Directions (651) 299-6722Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bolmgren?
About Dr. Gary Bolmgren, DDS
- Dentistry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1215157631
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bolmgren has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bolmgren accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bolmgren using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bolmgren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bolmgren works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolmgren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolmgren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolmgren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolmgren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.