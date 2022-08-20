Dr. Gary Blum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Blum, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Blum, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Mis Hawaii1401 S Beretania St Ste 750, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 536-2261
- 2 4850 Kapolei Pkwy Bldg F, Kapolei, HI 96707 Directions (808) 356-5699
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My post op visit was very good. Dr Blum has excellent caring staff members- notably Stacy & Yoren. Dr Blum is a kind, competent clinician. Good bedside manner. Allows ample time during the visit to listen & explain his treatment , expected outcome & goals. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Gary Blum, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1912102500
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
