Dr. Gary Blum, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Blum works at Orthopedic Associates Of Hawaii in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Kapolei, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.