Overview

Dr. Gary Bloemer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Bloemer works at Norton Orthopaedic Specialists - Audubon in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.