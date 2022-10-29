Overview

Dr. Gary Bellack, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Bellack works at Alpha Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Nasal Polyp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.