Dr. Gary Bellack, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gary Bellack, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Alpha Medical Group8631 W 3rd St Ste 225E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 659-3938
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr Bellack is an oldy but goody as the adage goes. He is energetic, mentally sharp, and punctual. Overall he is up to speed on his ENT and MEDICINE. Recognize, most ENTs (specialists) will defer everything that's strictly outside of their niche. Dr. Bellack practices great medicine, and I'm a Doctor myself who will be the first to acknowledge not all are trained well in their MEDICINE. It's a requirement prior to specializing, however, a great number of specialists just toss it out. Never a good idea, primarily for the purposes of being competent to care for patients as you would your own family by understanding how the entire human body must be viewed to appreciate how one symptom relates to a completely different one. Dr. Bellack possesses our time-honored philosophy, approach, bedside manner, and delivers with the work-up and treatment plan. Prior to Dr. Bellack I had been to 6 other ENTs and not a single one could provide the advice I needed (including the Clippers ENT). Following
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
