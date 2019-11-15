Overview

Dr. Gary Beaver, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Beaver works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.