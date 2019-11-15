Dr. Gary Beaver, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Beaver, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gary Beaver, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I am so very grateful for Dr. Beaver and his team!!!!
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1023051356
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Dr. Beaver has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beaver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beaver has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beaver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.