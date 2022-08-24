Dr. Gary Bartholomew, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartholomew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Bartholomew, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gary Bartholomew, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Usmd Fort Worth Southwest5531 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 505-0233
Specialized Diagnostic Imaging900 Airport Fwy Ste 158, Hurst, TX 76054 Directions (817) 514-5200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This is the first time I ever had to see a podiatrist. I loved Dr. Bartholomew, he was kind and did not rush my appointment. His nurse was great as well. They explained what they were doing and were so kind during my two toe nail removals. I recommend him and his office.
About Dr. Gary Bartholomew, DPM
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartholomew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartholomew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartholomew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartholomew has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartholomew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartholomew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartholomew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartholomew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartholomew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.