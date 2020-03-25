Overview

Dr. Gary Barbin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.



Dr. Barbin works at Champaign Dental Group in Waco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.