Overview

Dr. Gary Balster, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus.



Dr. Balster works at Gary A Balster MD, Inc. in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.