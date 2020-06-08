Dr. Badzinski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Badzinski, DO
Overview
Dr. Gary Badzinski, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from Oklahoma College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital.
Locations
Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud8333 N Davis Hwy Fl 4, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 969-7979
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and caring provider who is well trained.
About Dr. Gary Badzinski, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1821094327
Education & Certifications
- Riverside Osteopathic Hospital, Trenton, MI | University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor, MI
- Normandy Osteopathic Hospitals | Internal Medicine, Normandy Osteopathic Hospitals
- Oklahoma College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badzinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Badzinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badzinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badzinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badzinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.