Overview

Dr. Gary Annunziata, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Annunziata works at Desert Gastroenterology Cnsltnt in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.