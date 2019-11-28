See All Substance Abuse Counselors / Drug Counselors in Berkeley, CA
Dr. Gary Anderson, MD

Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gary Anderson, MD is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Berkeley, CA. 

Dr. Anderson works at Options Recovery Services in Berkeley, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Building Opportunities for Self-sufficiency
    1931 Center St, Berkeley, CA 94704 (510) 666-9552

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 28, 2019
Dr. Anderson is a rare find because he spends time with you and listens, so as result, his practice is a very busy one. It is true that there is a voicemail system that may pick up your call. I almost always get a call back the same day. My one complaint is that the referal department often time does not call you back in a timely manner; it can be one to two weeks. Angie is at the front desk and in my opinion, doing a 2 person job. I have called her about my referal not being done yet and she goes out of her way to help me.....and it is not really part of her job. She is very knowledgable. Cindy in the back office is always efficient, sweet, and personable.
About Dr. Gary Anderson, MD

Specialties
  • Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1073839015
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gary Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Anderson works at Options Recovery Services in Berkeley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Anderson’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

