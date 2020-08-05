See All Urologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Urology
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gary Alter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES.

Dr. Alter works at PERK Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Perk Plastic Surgery
    416 N Bedford Dr Ste 400, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 275-5566
  2. 2
    Park Ave. Aesthetic Surgery PC
    461 Park Ave S Fl 7, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 275-5566

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Aug 05, 2020
10 years I had a botched labiaplasty by an inexperienced GYN who lied to me and used me as his guinea pig. I was very devastated and thought my life was over. I searched over a year and saw over 12 surgeons. Many who did not want to take my case. Others who could not promise me anything, because I was high risk to them. Until, one day one of the plastic surgeon told me to search for Dr. Alter who may be able to help me. He was 100% right! Dr. Alter is amazing!He is a genius and a true artist at what he does. Dr. Alter was the first surgeon I met who was very confident. He was calming, reassuring, and showed me pictures of his work. He was very down to earth and not arrogant. I was very impressed with Dr. Alter. I knew he was the surgeon I can trust and It was the best decision ever. I don’t think there could be anyone better than Dr. Alter. My surgery went well. I experienced very little pain, it healed beautiful, and looked amazing! I couldn’t be any happier.
About Dr. Gary Alter, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1124004387
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
Board Certifications
  • Urology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gary Alter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Alter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Alter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Alter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

