Overview

Dr. Gary Altenburg, DDS is an Endodontics Practitioner in Boise, ID. They specialize in Endodontics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY / DENTAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Altenburg works at Aspen Dental - Boise, ID in Boise, ID with other offices in Nampa, ID and Murrieta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.