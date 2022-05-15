See All Endodontists in Boise, ID
Dr. Gary Altenburg, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Gary Altenburg, DDS

Endodontics
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gary Altenburg, DDS is an Endodontics Practitioner in Boise, ID. They specialize in Endodontics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY / DENTAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Altenburg works at Aspen Dental - Boise, ID in Boise, ID with other offices in Nampa, ID and Murrieta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspen Dental - Boise, ID
    8321 W Overland Rd, Boise, ID 83709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 995-4470
    Monday
    6:30am - 11:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 11:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 11:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 11:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 11:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 9:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Aspen Dental - Nampa, ID
    16375 N Merchant Way, Nampa, ID 83687 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 995-4470
  3. 3
    Altenburg Gary DDS
    39755 Date St Ste 208, Murrieta, CA 92563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 677-0826

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bone Grafting
Desensitization
Root Canal Retreatment
Bone Grafting
Desensitization
Root Canal Retreatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Root Canal Retreatment Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Single Visit Root Canals Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Pulp Inflammation Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • First Dental Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Liberty Dental
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Altenburg?

    May 15, 2022
    Dr. Altenburg carefully explained what needed to be done, what were possible outcomes, treated me with gentleness and respect, and maintained a pleasant atmosphere in a room where people often feel quite nervous. I was pleasantly surprised at how non-painful the root canal procedure was.
    — May 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gary Altenburg, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gary Altenburg, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Altenburg to family and friends

    Dr. Altenburg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Altenburg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gary Altenburg, DDS.

    About Dr. Gary Altenburg, DDS

    Specialties
    • Endodontics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356558852
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Temple Dental Sch
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • California State University, Long Beach
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Altenburg, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altenburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Altenburg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Altenburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Altenburg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altenburg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altenburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altenburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gary Altenburg, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.