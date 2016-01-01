Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Allen, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Allen, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.
Dr. Allen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ft. Worth Vascular Specialists Corp.5750 Stratum Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Directions (817) 989-2580
-
2
Radiology Consultants Of Ltl Rk9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 1100, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-5240
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allen?
About Dr. Gary Allen, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1063467256
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.