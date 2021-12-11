See All Ophthalmologists in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Gary Aguilar, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gary Aguilar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Aguilar works at San Francisco Eye Institute in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Schwartz & Swift Optical
    711 Van Ness Ave Ste 310, San Francisco, CA 94102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 775-3392

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Keratitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 11, 2021
    I've been a patient for about 12 years - he is simply the best. Did an amazing job with my cataract surgery - 20/20 vision! When ophthalmologists in San Francisco need cataract surgery, they see Dr Aguilar
    About Dr. Gary Aguilar, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 49 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1366544371
    Education & Certifications

    • Wills Eye Hospital
    • Stanford Med Center
    • Ucla Harbor Genl Hospital
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Aguilar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguilar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aguilar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aguilar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aguilar works at San Francisco Eye Institute in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Aguilar’s profile.

    Dr. Aguilar has seen patients for Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aguilar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguilar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguilar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aguilar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aguilar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

