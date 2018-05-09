Overview

Dr. Gary Agena, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Madisonville, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Agena works at Gary Michael Agena, M.D. in Madisonville, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.