Dr. Garth Smith, MD
Dr. Garth Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Anne Arundel Orthopaedic Surgeons - Annapolis2003 Medical Pkwy Ste 400, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 573-2530
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Anne Arundel Orthopaedic Surgeons - Bowie4000 Mitchellville Rd Ste A214, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (410) 573-2530
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
I’m a massage therapist, so when I needed surgery, my only choice was Dr. Smith. He is an excellent doctor with great bedside manner and takes time to answer all questions. Over my 20+ years as a LMT, he has earned my respect and trust and would recommend him to any of my colleagues and friends.
About Dr. Garth Smith, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Harvard/bwh
- Cornell University Med Center
- Stanford University Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.