Dr. Garth Rosenberg, MD

Phlebology
5 (111)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Garth Rosenberg, MD is a Phlebologist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Phlebology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

Dr. Rosenberg works at Capitol Vein & Laser Centers - Frederick in Frederick, MD with other offices in Winchester, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Capitol Vein & Laser Centers - Frederick
    77 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste E, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 363-7738
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Capitol Vein & Laser Centers - Winchester
    480 W Jubal Early Dr Ste 230, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 304-5310
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spider Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure
Lymphedema
Spider Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure
Lymphedema

Treatment frequency



Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebectomy Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
VeinGogh Ohmic Thermolysis Chevron Icon
Venaseal Procedure Chevron Icon
Venous Closure Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Thromboembolic Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Provider Network
    • One Net
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 111 ratings
    Patient Ratings (111)
    5 Star
    (110)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 14, 2019
    I never realized how heavy my left leg was until after my procedure.
    V. W. — Aug 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Garth Rosenberg, MD
    About Dr. Garth Rosenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Phlebology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1942262480
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Case Western Reserve
    Residency
    • Medical College Of Virginia
    Internship
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garth Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    111 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.

