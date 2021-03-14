Dr. Garth Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garth Nelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Garth Nelson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital.
Locations
Garth C Nelson MD1020 Luke St, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Directions (970) 493-2102
Hospital Affiliations
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Nelson to see about having my trigger fingers fixed by surgery. Dr. Nelson took an assessment of my strength, how my fingers moved and popped etc. Dr Nelson checked my arm strength along with my neck and shoulders mobility. He did what I feel is a very thorough examination. They had me get a couple X-rays before the appointment and he pointed out where I have arthritis. In the end of the appointment he said that the usual surgical patient of his is much more crippled and in much more pain that I am at this point and he did not recommend surgery now. Dr. recommend wrapping my finger to lengthen the muscle to see if it will recover without surgery. I’ve always felt in back of my mind that if you go to a surgeon they most likely will recommend surgery. I’m so impressed that Dr. Nelson has integrity and won’t recommend surgery just because he can do it. I trust Dr. Nelson.
About Dr. Garth Nelson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1356394746
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- University of Michigan
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
