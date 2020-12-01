Dr. Garth Jacobsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garth Jacobsen, MD
Overview
Dr. Garth Jacobsen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Locations
Univ of Ca Sn Diego Jacobs Medcl Ctr9300 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (619) 471-0755
Uc San Diego Health La Jolla Weight Management4520 Executive Dr Ste 111, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 657-8860
- 3 4303 La Jolla Village Dr Ste 2110, San Diego, CA 92122 Directions (858) 657-8860
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
What a highly skilled and professional surgeon! I was fortunate to be operated on by him. I recovered very quickly. My scar was very small and after 2 weeks almost invisible. Grateful for his care and ability.
About Dr. Garth Jacobsen, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1265649966
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobsen has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.